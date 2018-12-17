The Second deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has been the third NDC hopeful to announce he will submit his presidential nominations form today, Monday December 17.

It comes after former UPSA Vice Chancellor and former President John Mahama disclosed they will be presenting their documents to the party leadership at its headquarters in Accra.

It is unclear when Goosie Tanoh, Stephen Atubiga and Dr. Spio-Garbrah will submit their forms as nomination closes on Tuesday December 18..

Mr. Mahama also noted that he will be addressing the media at the Trade Fair Centre shortly after submitting the forms.

The former President will have to beat competition from the seven other hopefuls to have the opportunity to lead the NDC against President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party again in the 2020 elections.

