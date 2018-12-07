NDC presidential hopeful Elikplim Agbemava has announced his departure from the race.

According to him, the decision is to enable him support the candidature of former President John Mahama.

“I wish to announce that after much soul searching, prayer and consultations with well meaning Ghanaians, loved ones and family I have decided to abate my push for the presidency come 2020 and throw my weight behind His Excellency John D. Mahama.

“I know this is very much unexpected. However there is much wisdom in taking this decision. It is also in line with the majority of the views in our great party that he is the best person to lead us into battle come 2020.

Beyond that, our own future vision and ambitions must be anchored on a broad based support that will make it easy to unite the party when it is time for us to lead.

“In the circumstances, I will not be picking up nomination forms by the deadline set by the National Executive Committee. I encourage my campaign team and all supporters to submit to the vision of the GO4JM Campaign for total and a resounding victory of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020,” he said in a statement.

The NDC is set to elect a presidential candidate on January 26, 2019 after an intervention by its council of elders led to an extension in the date of picking forms and the contest itself.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM