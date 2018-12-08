Goosie Tanoh has become the last to pick nominations forms to contest in next year’s presidential primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Goosie and his team went in time to pick the form before nomination closed today, Saturday December 8.

He had earlier criticised the party for the charging a filing fee of GHC420,000, but the announce was reduced by a GHC100,000 after an intervention by the Elders of the party.

This brings the total number of individuals to contest the slot to eight including former President John Mahama.

Meanwhile, former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu has bowed out of the scramble to lead the party into the 2020 general elections.

The decision to quit, he says was after “considerable deliberation and reflection.”

Unlike Elikplim Agbemava who withdrew from the race to support the candidature of former President John Mahama, Mr Bonsu says his support will be for whoever comes victorious from the contest.

“It is with deep regret that after considerable deliberation and reflection, I have decided to end my campaign for the flagbearership of the NDC today.

“However, my boundless optimism for the long-term future of the NDC and Ghana at large remains steadfast. The fight is far from over, I am not ending the fight for unity and accountability and I am not ending the fight for victory for the NDC.

