Former President John Dramini Mahama has joined Alban Bagbin and Josuah Alabi in submitting their presidential nomination forms, kicking into motion the stage for the gruelling contest for the NDC’s flagbeareship slot.

The move was in compliance with article seven of the NDC’s guidelines of the conduct of the election of a presidential candidate of the party.

Sylvester Mensah is also expected to submit theirs later today. It is unclear when Goosie Tanoh, Stephen Atubiga and Dr Spio-Garbrah will submit their forms as nomination closes on Tuesday, December 18.

Mahama said in a short address after submitting his forms that he is the man to deliver NDC victory in 2020 saying: “We do not seek power for power sake. We seek power to return NDC into power to continue the good work that NDC was doing for this nation.”

He also vowed to pursue a positive campaign devoid of insults and name-calling.

“I want to promise you and pledge to you that I’ll maintain the ethics of a clean campaign and I am positive that at the end of the process John Dramani Mahama will emerge as a candidate of the National Democratic Congress,” he said.

Mahama will be addressing the media on later Monday after submitting his presidential nominations at the NDC headquarters in Accra.

The media encounter will take place at the Trade fair centre shortly after the forms are submitted, his campaign spokesperson announced.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM