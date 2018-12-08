Former Kumasi Mayor and flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress Kojo Bonsu has bowed out of the scramble to lead the party into the 2020 general elections.

The decision to quit, he says was after “considerable deliberation and reflection.”

Unlike Elikplim Agbemava who withdrew from the race to support the candidature of former President John Mahama, Mr Bonsu says his support will be for whoever comes victorious from the contest.

“It is with deep regret that after considerable deliberation and reflection, I have decided to end my campaign for the flagbearership of the NDC today.

“However, my boundless optimism for the long-term future of the NDC and Ghana at large remains steadfast. The fight is far from over, I am not ending the fight for unity and accountability and I am not ending the fight for victory for the NDC.

“As a dedicated member of the NDC, I look forward to working with the Party and the elected Flagbearer to advance issues of importance to our beloved country.

“I will use this opportunity to wish all the aspirants the best of luck, and I urge them to unite after the election and work together with the eventual winner because without unity we cannot defeat the NPP come 2020,” he said in a short statement.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM