National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful Ekow Spio Gabrah Thursday picked the party’s presidential nomination forms.

This comes after the Council of Elders of the NDC reduced the filing fee for flagbearer hopefuls to GH¢300,000 from the initial GH¢400,000.

Spio Gabrah as part of the eight flagbearer hopefuls who petitioned the Council of Elders of the NDC demanding the reduction of the filing fee refused to pick the forms on grounds of abstaining from illegality even as the Tuesday 4 December deadline loomed.

Spio Gabrah who is a former Trade and Industry Ministry under the erstwhile Mahama administration was able to pick the forms thanks to the extension of the closing date to Saturday December 8 by the council of elders.

Speaking to journalists at the NDC headquarters after leading the delegation that picked the forms for the former Trade and Industry Minister, George Tetteh Wayo called for fairness.

“Our candidate’s humble request is that there should be a fair play. Let’s just organize this flagbearership race at that level where everybody will see that it’s a fair contest and whoever is destined to win so shall it be.

“When we go through it that way, the delegates themselves will deliver and when it is delivered our democracy will be deepened,” he said.

Spio Gabrah picking of the forms brings the number of candidates who have so far picked forms to contest the race to six after former President John Mahama and Professor Joshua Alabi, Stephen Atubiga, Sylvester Mensah and Alban Bagbin picked theirs earlier.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM