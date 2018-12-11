NDC flagbearer aspirant, Sylvester Mensah, has outdoored a mobile telephony platform as part of a range of innovative means to pool resources to fund his campaign.

Mr. Mensah joins the array of hopefuls adopting latest technological trends to raise funding for their campaigns.

The NDC flagbearer hopeful has already toured various regions across the country, canvassing support for his bid to lead the party for which among others, he had been a Youth Organiser in the Greater Accra region, rising to become a Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon from 1996-2000.

The former National Health Insurance Authority CEO has been vigorously campaigning with a message of dedication, rewarding party loyalty and unifying the party structures.

The former lawmaker has called for “massive support” in all forms for the “Sylvester Adinam Mensah’s Campaign”.

“#TeamSly wishes to thank all who have so far supported the Renewed Hope Campaign ably led by Hon Sylvester Adinam Mensah.

“We are aware that there are individuals ready and willing to contribute to this worthy cause. The team has created this platform for all to be part of this agenda for a new face, a new vision, new leader, and a new set of relationships.

“Please dial *447*7*2020# on all networks, follow the prompts and donate to the #Sly2020 Campaign,” his campaign team said in a statement.

Raising funding, more so effective resource mobilising have become integral for all the major parties as electoral campaigns have become expensive to run.

The NDC only recently reduced the nomination form and filing fees for its flagbearer hopefuls to GHC320,000 after numerous agitations from majority of the party’s personalities expressing interest to contest the primaries set for January 26, 2019.

