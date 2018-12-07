A 60-year-old Nkoranza-based farmer James Obeng Boateng has been adjudged best farmer for 2018.

Mr. Boateng took home a cash prize of GHC480,000 and other souvenirs at the 34th ceremony of the awards held at the Aliu Mahama sports Stadium at Tamale in the Northern region.

The event was graced by President Akufo-Addo.

The Best Farmer who has been farming for 18 years has over 100 employees.

He has six children.

Aside crops, Mr. Boateng owns a large herds of cattle, sheep and goat. He also has a poultry farm and 100 beehives.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com