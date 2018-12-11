Under the Bryan Acheampong Schools Project (BASP) a 7-unit classroom block has been renovated and officially handed over to the Nkwatia SDA Primary school in the Kwahu East District.

The project comes as part of the organizations’ effort to assist schools in dilapidated state.

The project which was completed within two months and a week has been lauded by the District Assembly, chiefs and people in the area considering the deteriorating nature of the existing school structures.

Until now, pupils in KG 1 to primary six had to move out of the classroom and join other colleagues during raining season. The situation made many pupils absent themselves from school.

The building had life threatening cracks, a situation which made school authorities write to the foundation for assistance.

Speaking at the ceremony to hand over the renovated school project to the headteacher of the school, a very optimistic Eric Nyarko, Director of Development at BAF says the project would help put smiles on the faces of many parents and educational authorities.

In his speech, Mr. Nyarko explained that “Educational infrastructure remains a big challenge in some rural communities across the District and our aim is to improve school infrastructure in these communities especially in Kwahu East”.

“We are indeed happy that we’ve been able to make it. By this, we have cultivated into the future of these young ones”.

District Chief Executive’s representative, Hon. Isaac Addo, who could not hide his excitement at the gesture by the NGO, thanked the BAF team, especially the Education program unit for lessening the burden of the Assembly to provide educational infrastructure.

“We all saw the nature of this very structure and I can tell you, when the district engineer assessed the building he saw an impossibility in renovating it and so the Assembly decided to put up a new block for the school ..[And then] few months later we were informed that BAF has begun renovation works on the building .. Ladies and gentlemen the foundation made possible what the District engineer said is impossible; and that is why we’re seeing this beautiful edifice today”

He also urged the schools’ management committees to ensure that the facility is properly kept and maintained.

“We believe that education is a shared responsibility between government, represented by the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, community leaders and members, as well as development agencies.

‘We are blessed to have this Foundation in our District. They have done a quiet a great work on this building; indeed, it was earlier a death trap but thanks to BAF, today the school can give a sigh of relief. We’re grateful to Honorable Bryan Acheampong for his enormous support” Mr. Paa Joe Bosco, headmaster of the school said.

The school presented a citation to the Founder, Hon. Bryan Acheampong for his support for education in the district.

Present at the event were traditional leaders, District Director – Ghana Education Service, parents and teachers.

Source: Bryanacheampongfoundation.com