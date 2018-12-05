HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announced the Nokia 5.1 Plus. With impressive processing power, the Nokia 5.1 Plus delivers a great gaming performance and AI imaging features in an accessible, stylish package. Combined with its contemporary design and quality build, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is sure to offer a unique and accessible experience to all fans around the world.

Joseph Umunakwe, General Manager at HMD Global, West, East and Central Africa, said:“With Nokia 5.1 Plus we wanted to bring exciting gaming and entertainment experiences closer to a wider group of Ghanaians. Our vision was to deliver performance, AI imaging and a contemporary design in an accessible device, so that more people can play mobile games, binge-watch their favourite series and capture great content. Nokia 5.1 Plus is for our tech-savvy fans who love finding the best price-performance combination.”

Flagship performance made accessible

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is one of the most affordable smartphones powered by the most advanced MediaTek chipset to date, the MediaTek Helio P60. The engine has been designed to deliver precise power to handle gaming, video or multi-tasking applications with ease. The advanced AI built into Nokia 5.1 Plus’s chipset enables deep-learning face recognition and real-time photo enhancement. Equipped with all the essential sensors, you can experience the latest games and apps to their fullest. In addition, face recognition complements the inbuilt fingerprint security for fast unlocking and authentication.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus’s advanced imaging allows you to capture studio style shots with depth-sensing imaging and selectable ‘bokeh’ blur, as well as portrait lighting. The dual 13MP/5MP rear sensor with electronic video stabilisation helps ensure you film steady, sharp videos and perfectly capture your special moments with friends. Phase Detection Auto Focus can help your photos are clear and focused.

On-trend design

The stunning edge-to-edge notched (5.8”) display[1] gives fans maximum content with a minimal footprint. Nokia 5.1 Plus features a pure design with 2.5D curved front and rear glass, complemented by curved edges and a high-gloss finish. At around 8mm thin, the ergonomic design with continuous curvature makes for the ultimate feel in the hand. Nokia 5.1 Plus has a sturdy metal structure, quality tested in extreme temperatures and drop tested to ensure that it meets the exacting quality standards of a Nokia phone.

Pure, secure and up-to-date, reinforced with Android One commitment

The Nokia 5.1 Plus joins the Android One family of Nokia smartphones, offering an experience designed by Google that is smart, secure and simply amazing. The Nokia 5.1 Plus will stay up-to-date over time with three years of monthly security patches and two years of guaranteed OS updates after launch. As with all Nokia smartphones in the Android One programme, you’ll get more battery and storage space out of the box thanks to a carefully curated set of pre-loaded apps. And you will stay ahead of the game with the latest Google services like the Google Assistant and Google Photos with free unlimited high-quality photo storage.

By shipping with Android Oreo™ out of the box, you’ll be able to enjoy the latest features, including Google Lens, picture-in-picture for multitasking, Google Play Instant to discover and run apps with minimal friction, and battery-saving features like limiting background app use. It is also ready for Android P.

Availability

The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes in three colours Gloss Black, Gloss White and Gloss Midnight Blue, and is available in accredited dealer shops nationwide from November 26 for an average retail price of GHC 947.

