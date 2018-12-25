A rare spectacle was witnessed by the people of Techiman, Toubodom and its surrounding towns when they saw constituency women organizers of the National Democratic Congress from Techiman North and South as well as Toubodom join the vibrant New Patriotic Party group NPP Loyal Ladies to comb the towns canvassing for votes in support of the creation of the Bono East region.

Speaking to the media, the NDC women organizers said they were excited to be part of the NPP Loyal Ladies program and joined the campaign because the creation of the new region will benefit all the people of Bono East, irrespective of their political leanings.

Ms. Ellen Daaku, Captain of NPP Loyal Ladies in the Brong Ahafo Region said that the group organized the campaign to energize the young women of the proposed region to vote YES at the referendum because the creation of the new region will bring opportunities and development to the area.

She therefore encouraged all of its citizens to come out and vote massively for the creation of the region on Thursday.

The event saw the active participation of the Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Women’s Organizer, Madam Akosua Kuffuor, Madam Lawrencia, NPP Women’s Organizer Techiman North, The NPP youth organizers for Techiman North and South as well as Nana Fred Zeini, Member, NPP Council of Elders, Techiman South.

Prof. Akumfi Ameyaw, Executive Secretary, Bono East Committee, was also spotted with the ladies.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM