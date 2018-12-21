The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened nomination for the vacant Ayawaso West Wuogon seat.

Aspirants, according to a release signed by the party’s general secretary John Boadu, will “pick Application Forms at a cost of GHc 1,000 and pay a non-refundable Filing Fees of GHc10,000.”

The parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of lawmaker Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko.

Below is the full NPP press release:

December 20, 2018

Press Release

NPP OPENS NOMINATIONS AND SETS OUT GUIDELINES FOR PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES IN THE AYAWASO WEST WUOGON CONSTITUENCY

The New Patriotic Party, shall, pursuant to Article 7(31) and 12(1) of the party’s constitution, hold an Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference on December 29, 2018, at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, to elect a Parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming by-election in the constituency.

This has been occasioned by the sudden demise of the MP for the constituency, Hon. Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, who was in Parliament on the ticket of the party.

To supervise the conduct of this extraordinary constituency delegates’ conference, the party has constituted a 5-member elections committee to be chaired by Hon. Peter MacManu.

The committee shall take charge of the by-election including the sale of Nomination Forms and vetting of aspirants subject to GUIDELINES approved by the party’s National Elections Committee (NEC) at its meeting on Thursday, December 20, 2018.

Per the guidelines, nominations shall open on Friday, December 21, 2018 and close on Saturday, December 22, 2018. Prospective applicants shall file their nominations on Sunday, December 23, 2018, whereas vetting of candidates shall be held on Monday, December 24, 2018, at the party headquarters.

Each prospective applicant shall be required to pick Application Forms at a cost of GHc 1,000 and pay a non-refundable Filing Fees of GHc10,000.

However, female aspiring candidates as well as the youth and persons with special need have been given a special dispensation of 50% discount in respect of the Filing Fees.

Application Forms should be picked from the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Secretary at the Constituency Office or in the alternative, at the party headquarters between the hours of 7am to 5pm each day.

The party anticipates the full cooperation of all stakeholders in the conduct of this exercise.

Thank you.

…Signed…

John Boadu

General Secretary

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM