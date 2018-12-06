President Akufo-Addo says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will increase the nearly one million votes margin it won election 2016 with by virtue of his government’s achievements in office ahead of the 2020 elections.

Addressing the people of GA Central Municipality and Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency when he joined them to commission the newly constructed Assembly Office Complex and School building at the Antie-Aku Kokomo Park, President Akufo-Addo said on the bases of the work his administration is doing, the vote margins in election 2020 will be increased beyond the vote difference in the 2016 elections.

“The one million difference in 2016, we are going to increase it this time round on the basis of the work that we are doing,” the President said.

Developing Human Capital

In his remarks, the President noted that his government has a determined plan through the Free SHS programme to ensure that Ghana has the requisite human capital to build the country.

“It is people who build nations. It is not gold in the ground or oil in the seas that build nations. It is human beings that build nations and we want to make sure that we have the best human capital available for the development of our country,” the President said.

The President took a swipe at his political opponents on their stands on the Free SHS policy during the 2016 elections campaign and their sudden u-turn on same, saying that their new position that they will review the policy should they come to power should be rejected by Ghanaians

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Member of Parliament for the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, in her remarks said the introduction of the Free SHS programme by government has taken the burden of paying School Fees for their constituents off the shoulders of Members of Parliament.

She appealed to the President and for that matter, government to turn its attention to the two major challenges of the constituency which are bad roads and the lack of storm drains.

President Akufo-Addo in response to the request assured the inhabitants of the municipality that their major concerns have been noted by his office and they will receive urgent attention forthwith.

The Commissioned Projects

The two buildings that were commissioned include an eleven classroom block for the Anyaa MA basic school and an office complex for the Ga Central Municipality.

The estimated cost of constructing the office complex is 2.3 million Ghana cedis. The classroom block was built as part of the social projects associated with the construction of the Awoshie Pokuase road network.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Wilberforce Asare