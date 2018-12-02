The National Sports Authority has directed its Northern regional director to pay into the authority’s account some collected revenue that has not been accounted for.

The Authority in a letter sighted by Starr News said over GHC68,000 in revenue has been collected by the Northern regional directorate between January and October 2018, but the money has not been paid into their accounts as demanded by law.

The letter also ordered the the director to pay back some GHC10,000 which was paid into his personal account by the local Hajj Committee.

The NSA has asked the monies to be paid within two weeks with all supporting documents.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM