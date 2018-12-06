Professor Peter Twumasi, has been appointed as the new Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

In a statement signed by Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister for Youth and Sports, it said, Professor Twumasi, would take over from Robert Sarfo Mensah, whilst Mr. Abdul Majeed Bawa reverts to his position as Deputy Director General, after being in an acting position for a while.

It said, his appointment takes effect from December 5, 2018.

The statement added that, the necessary steps would be taken to regularise the new appointment in accordance with the constitution and sports act 2016 (935).

Source: GNA