Bryan Acheampong Foundation (BAF) has opened a Gari Processing Centre at Nteso in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.

The facility, which was renovated and equipped by the Foundation, is to enable the people in the predominantly cassava growing community to add value to their produce and reduce post -harvest losses.

The Bryan Acheampong Foundation anticipates that the centre will help create jobs for the youth in the community and reduce the increasing unemployment rate.

It is the Foundation’s vision to see more of the teaming youth get their hands on something profitable which will in a way help them desist from all manner of social vices. This invariably will improve on their general wellbeing, especially the young women with regards to household food security and resilience.

The funded equipment includes a screw press and grater costing over 20,000 twenty thousand Ghana cedis (GHC20,000).

The people in the area couldn’t hide their joy and were full of praise for the Foundation for reviving the Gari Processing Centre.

Madam Adwoa Akama, a single mother of 5 and a cassava farmer tells BAF that the presence of the Gari Processing Centre will boost her finances since the workers will be purchasing her cassava

“I’ve a difficulty selling my cassava; mostly they’re left to rot because we do not always have a ready market. Thanks to the Bryan Acheampong Foundation, now I know where to direct my produce”.

Nana Osei Ababio, the Chief of Ntseo, thanked the foundation for their continuous support. He said the contributions of the Bryan Acheampong Foundation to the development of the community was highly appreciable, adding that the recent drilling of boreholes at each polling station in the area, will alleviate the plight of women and children who previously were exposed to all sorts of waterborne diseases.

The Queenmother of Akoma – Nana Hemaa Adwoa Osaah also pleaded with the Foundation to support her community with a similar project to create jobs for her people.

“Ankoma is a sister town to Nteso so I’ll plead with the Bryan Acheampong Foundation, to also assist us with such a valuable project,” she said.

Early this year, as part of the Foundation’s Economic Empowerment activities, more than 350 people from different communities in the district were trained in income generating activities such as grasscutter rearing, rabbit rearing and acquisition of drivers license for Taxi drivers to diversify their income portfolio to better their lot.

The beneficiary communities were advised to take good care of the facilities through continuous maintenance and cleaning of the environment.

Source: Bryanacheampongfoundation.com