The 1993 Year Group, first SSS batch, of St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School have refurbished a 4-room Urinal complete with a landscape and a poly tank.

The project was commissioned on 17th November by the Headmaster and the Parish Priests during the Remembrance Day Celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of their graduation from the school.

Remembrance Day is a yearly commemoration of all Old Toms who have passed into glory and the celebration of the achievements of the year groups.

The 4-room Urinal complete with tiles and washing basins was an idea conceived by the 1993 year group to mitigate the sanitation problems bedevilling the school.

The president of the 1993 year group, Samuel Roanne Quarcoo stated that they have occasional meetings at the premises of the school and one of the notable sanitation problems they noticed was the absence of an appropriate washroom for the numerous students enrolled in the school.

They then decided to take up the challenge and construct a modern urinal befitting the status of the school.

The headmistress Madam Lisa and the resident priest, Father Benjamin Ohene were full of praise for the 1993 Year Group for coming to their aid with such a timely project.

According to the headmistress, most of their washrooms have been damaged due to on-going construction works at the school and the construction of the urinal has come as a great relief and comfort to a large number of students.

Father Ohene was full of praise for the pacesetters of the new educational reforms whose intervention has become a symbol of generosity and an exemplary service to the school. He called on other Old Toms to respond generously to the needs of their Alma Mater.

Samuel Quarcoo charged the authorities and the student body to take good care of the facility.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM