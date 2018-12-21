Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has described as “worrying” President Akufo-Addo’s dismissive stance on allegations of malfeasance in the purchase of a property in Oslo, Norway for use as Ghana’s embassy.

President Akufo-Addo told journalists Wednesday that the allegations of price inflation in the purchase of the said property were baseless and that he would not be stampeded into instituting an inquiry into them.

The Minority allege that the property was purchased at a cost of $12.1 million instead of $3.5 million.

“Clearly, it is the pattern of the opposition. Throw these accusations in the air, when they are debunked we don’t hear anything about it and they just moved to the next allegation. That’s what we have seen,” President Akufo-Addo said of the allegations.

“The allegations are made, they are found to be empty, we just moved on and fabricate the next one and it will go on and it is going to get worse. 2019, a year to the election and these people are so desperate, it is going to get worse. The fabrications will continue and continue,” he added.

The Programme Officer of the GII, Mary Addah, however, disagreed noting the President’s outright dismissal of the allegations as mere fabrication was unfortunate and a dent on the fight against corruption.

“That was very unfortunate… it is unfortunate because the president’s posture over time has been that of consistency in encouraging public institution take up the mantle in investigating issues when they come up. So, if the President turns the wheel and he is now saying there’s no need for these investigations to happen then it becomes worrying, worrying to civil society and to the people of Ghana who have given him the mandate to ensure that we have a society that’s devoid of corruption,” Ms Addah told Naa Deedei Tettey on Starr Today Thursday.

She added: “Since when did it become evidence that some people are intentionally trying to put impediments in the way of his governance thereby making it impossible for him to rule by putting out allegations? Are we saying that all the allegations that come out are not true? Is that the impression the president is trying to create?”

Meanwhile, the minority in Parliament is also questioning the President’s commitment to fighting corruption in his administration.

“What the president succeeded in doing was to convince all of us that he is not committed to the fight against corruption,” the minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM