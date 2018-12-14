About hundred (100) students of Koforidua Technical University (KTU) have been arrested in a raid by the SWAT team from the Eastern Regional Police headquarters.

The exercise was carried out Friday dawn at the Universal Hostel also known as the Animal Kingdom, notorious for fomenting trouble on campus.

The Students are currently locked up at the Regional Police headquarters .

Starr News’ Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah reports that the students were paraded at the forecourt of the Police Headquarters before finally matched into a room for interrogation and screening .

It is not clear the crime committed by the students but starr News has gathered some were involved in a riot which led cutlass injuries.

Due to the arrest, the ongoing end of Semester Examination has been put on hold .

Meanwhile , Some officials from KTU were spotted at the Police headquarters to follow up to guarantee the release of the students to at least finish their examination.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kojo Ansah