Parliament Tuesday approved the controversial Drone Delivery Project agreement between the government of Ghana and Zipline Ghana Limited.

The agreement was approved by 102 to 58 votes.

To be implemented by the Ghana Health Service and the Health Ministry in close partnership with Zipline Ghana Limited, the project will involve the usage of drones to distribute blood and other essential medicines to hard-to-reach communities across the country.

The estimated total 4-year cost of the contract is approximately $12million.

The Minority in Parliament, however, disputed the figure, stating that the government intends spending a staggering $27million in four years on the project.

Starr news’ Parliamentary correspondent, Ibrahim Alhassan who was monitoring the development reports that the Minority in Parliament requested for a head count before the vote for the approval of the agreement was carried out.

The project, according to the government will make Ghana the most advanced health care supply chain on the planet.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia recently waded into the debate about the necessity of the project noting that it would improve upon the living standards of the people, saying if Rwanda is using drones for distribution of blood and other essential drugs and sees it as a priority then it’s also a priority to Ghana.

“If you have a technology that can help a dying mother or someone dying of snake bite brings the medicine, I think it’s something that is so important and we should grab and make use of.

“It is not a political issue because everybody who is dying will not ask whether you’re NDC or NPP,” Dr Bawumia remarked.

