Parliament has approved government’s proposed expenditure of GHS 78.7 billion for 2019.

The amount which was approved Saturday will be spent from the consolidated fund.

GHC18 billion of the expenditure will go into interest payments of existing loans, GHC 22.8 billion has been earmarked for compensation of employees and GHS 1.6 billion allocated for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



This was announced in the Appropriation Bill, 2018.

MDAs will be allowed to retain and use ¢4.426 billion of Internally Generated Funds during the 2019 .

¢40.617 billion of the amount would constitute payments of other Government obligations.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM