The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye, has said parliament should be a place of refuge for persons with disabilities and the less privileged.

He has called on corporate and civil society organizations to embrace persons with disabilities and make them more comfortable since disability can happen to anyone.

Prof. Oquaye said this when Parliament hosted the Eugenuis Foundation, an organization that cares for the less priviledged in society.

The Speaker of Parliament hosted the Foundation as his contribution to support them ahead of a concert scheduled for December 30 for persons with disabilities.

The Concert dubbed “Save a Soul Concert” is on the theme: “Disability is not inability” and will feature groups like the Star Light Band, a musical group made up of people with visual impairment as well as Minister Isaiah, a wheelchair user who leads in worship.

Prof. Oquaye said: “Let’s have more of less privileged persons visit parliament to interact with us… I hope that people will emulate this gesture and even improve upon it.”

The Voices of Democracy Choir entertained the Speaker and MPs during the visit. Persons who are visually impaired and mothers of children with cerebral palsy also graced the occasion.

The Speaker also donated items, including bags of rice, oil, tin fish, diapers and wipes as well as cash to participants as his Christmas gift.

Mr Eugene Danso, Founder of Eugenuis Foundation in his message of appreciation, invited the Speaker to be an ambassador for PWDs.

