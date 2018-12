Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba quickly deleted a controversial social media post of him smiling after manager Jose Mourinho was sacked by the club on Tuesday.

Mourinho was dismissed on Tuesday after United’s worst start in 28 years left them trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by 19 points.

The volatile Mourinho’s exit was in part triggered by the breakdown of his relationship with France midfielder Pogba, who did not even make an appearance as a substitute for Sunday’s dismal 3-1 defeat at Liverpool.

Pogba took to Instagram just moments after news of Mourinho’s sacking broke, posting a picture of himself smiling and writing ‘caption this’ next to it.

The 25-year-old’s post was widely interpreted as celebrating Mourinho’s departure and he was criticised by former United defender Gary Neville, who responded on Twitter by writing, “You do one as well!”, suggesting he should leave the club as well.

Over 64,000 people had ‘liked’ Pogba’s cheeky message, but he deleted the post 10 minutes later amid claims it was actually part of a marketing campaign for Adidas.

The controversy was an appropriately rancorous end to the World Cup winner’s stormy relationship with Mourinho.

Pogba joined United for a club record £89m ($112m) just weeks after Mourinho was hired in 2016.

