Paul Pogba says Jose Mourinho improved him as a player and a person and thanked the former Manchester United manager for the success they shared at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman stopped to make a statement in the mixed zone following the 5-1 win over Cardiff City on Saturday after taking criticism for what some supporters have perceived to be a role in Mourinho’s sacking.

“I know you’re waiting for something about Jose, about the result today,” Pogba told reporters at the Cardiff City Stadium.

“Obviously, we are very happy with the result. We played well, the performance of the team was great and I know you want to ask me but, ‘Oh yeah with Jose.’

“With Jose, we won trophies and I want to thank him for that. Not everything worked well but things went well, we won trophies.

“Winning trophies makes you improve as a person as well and that’s it. That’s the past. I want to thank him for that.

“I’m sure all the players are now looking to the next game, the points, and we have to go back into and we want to go back to the top of the league.

“That’s all I want to say. The performance of the team was great.

“We are happy the first game with the manager starts like this and the important thing now is to carry on like that. We cannot play like this and score five goals and then lose. That’s it.”

Source: AFP