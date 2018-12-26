Two people including a police officer have been confirmed dead in a gory accident Wednesday dawn at Kpankpan junction on the Suhum stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway.

They were traveling on a Yutong bus with registration number GT 4531-15.

The deceased Police officer has been identified as Chief Inspector Antwi Boasiako, Station Officer at Ojobi under Kasoa division .

Four other passengers are battling for their lives, according to the Suhum Police Commander,Superintendent ,Joseph Owusu. He said the Police was yet to get update on their conditions.

The Yutong Bus with registration number GT 4531-15 with passengers on board was travelling from Sankore towards Accra but on reaching Kpankpan junction reportedly veered off its lane and crashed into a stationery Man Diesel Trailer truck with registration number GS 3099-10 driven by 65-year-old Issaka Rahaman, killing a mechanic identified as Ahmed Seidu.

About 42 injured Passengers on board the Yutong bus including the driver were rushed to Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of deceased have been deposited at same hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah