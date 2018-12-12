Unidentified Police Officers and National Security Operatives numbering about twenty (20), between the hours of 2pm and 5pm on the 11th of December, 2018, allegedly took hostage staff of FA & Co Resource Limited and Wise Mining Limited at Adabraka, a suburb in Accra on suspicion that the Managing Director of Wise Mining Limited, Isaac Offei Atta, is in involved in fraudulent Gold dealings and transactions.

According to a business associate of the Managing Director of Wise Mining Limited, Yaw Bonsu, who was among the persons detained for three hours at their own office, after they returned from the Access Bank in Tema where they cleared a cheque issued to them by their Client, Vincent Sackey, for GHc 473,520.00 meant for the purchase of two (2) Kilos of Gold, the Police officers and the National Security Operatives invaded their office and demanded that they release the money they just cleared from the Bank.

The monies he said was in a security safe and it was going to be difficult to get access to same. The Officers committed to the mission, called the Fire Service to the seen. Not long after their call, a fire service tender arrived at the seen. The Fire Service personnel who arrived at the seen reportedly used generator powered chain saw to rip the the security safe opened and took the money.

He added that the Officers who carried out the operation made them write an undertaking to show that they have taken custody of the specific amount of GHc 473,520.00. However, they refused to leave a copy of the undertaking for those from whom they took the money. The operatives according to Mr. Bonsu, also wrote their names and took with them all their mobile phones numbering about ten (10) which belonged to the individuals who where present during what he describes an unlawful invasion of their private office and property.

The Police Officers also reportedly took custody of the Managing Director of Wise Mining Limited, Isaac Offei Atta and another, who have since not been tracked after they lodged a complaints at the Adabraka Divisional Police Command, the Greater Accra Region Police and the National Police Headquarters as well as the Offices of the Nation Security and Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

Managing Director of “Helvent Investment Limited”, Vincent Sackey, the Gold buyer who money has forcefully been taken away from his supplier indicated in an interview after the raid that he is shocked, shaken and taken aback by the turn of events over one of the lowest transactions in terms of figures that he has ever made. He called on the top hierarchy of the security agencies, the Police and the National Security to get to the bottom of this matter and to return to his suppliers, the genuine money he has paid for the supply of two kilos of Gold.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Wilberforce Asare