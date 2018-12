The acting President of the Prampram traditional council Nene Atsure Benta III has been shot dead by unknown assailants.

The Mankralo was killed after some exchanges with the alleged murderers at Dodowa in the Shai Osudoku District Thursday afternoon, MP for the area Sam George confirmed to Starr News.

He was returning from a meeting with the Dodowa House of Chiefs when he was allegedly accosted and killed.

More soon…

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah