My attention has been drawn to a publication with the above headline on a website called Newsmunews.com.



I wish to state categorically that I have never made the comments attributed to me by the website regarding the particular subject matter of a National Cathedral.



I acknowledge that satire has a place in our media space and national discourse, and the above may be a piece of same. It must however be pointed out that the mischief that such pieces could be used for, and the opprobrium that could be spurred by it, can generate disturbing consequences sometimes.



I wish to take this opportunity to advise the media to be circumspect in carrying out their very important duty with the utmost professionalism they can muster.



Signed



Bishop Charles Agyinasare



Founder, Perez Chapel International