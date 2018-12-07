It’s that time of the year when consumers have shopping on their minds. The need for something new and different for oneself and for family and friends that also delivers great value for money.

When it comes to getting great advice for the choice technology products, there are many sources of advice but it’s important to get it from trustworthy and experienced sources. Quick Vue is a renowned for objective and reliable one.

After unboxing and testing the features of the spanking new handset, Quick Vue is convinced this is the best value for money mid-range smartphone ever.

Combining the power of quad-cameras, improved processing strength and a modern style outlook, the Y9 2019 is irresistible.

The Huawei Y9 2019 is the latest mid-range smartphone from the tech giant. After its launch on Thursday, 8 November a number of reviews have been done to ascertain the product effectiveness.

Let’s cut to the chase & check out Quick Vue’s review of the style and substance of the Huawei Y9 2019. Experience it!

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM