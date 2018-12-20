The Sanitation Ministry has started training Metropolitan and Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) on sanitary landfill management and operation.

The training targeted at frontline staff of the assemblies responsible for waste management is expected to develop their capacities in the understanding of how landfills operate and can be managed.

Solid waste disposal is an issue of major concern which requires action on proper sitting, design, construction, management and closing of waste disposal facilities.

Director of Sanitation at the Ministry responsible for the sector in his opening of the three-day course said, “In Ghana currently as a country the waste disposal practice that we are employing is landfilling despite the advancement that other countries have experienced.

“So it is important for those of us who are front-line practitioners in the sector to have more insights as to how landfilling is done, its theory and principle behind it.”

Mr Mensah acknowledged that “the country has four major sanitary landfill sites which are poorly managed.”

“This is why education on management and operation of sanitary landfills is important, this would ensure that you are well placed to tackle the problem,” he told participants.

At the end of the training, participants are expected to explain the importance of landfills in the waste management hierarchy and understand how landfills operate and can be managed.

The ministry is also holding a separate capacity building training in WASH reporting and achievement of SDGs for Journalists.

This is as well expected to improve their understanding of the issues to among other things help inform the public and keep policymakers in check to address sanitation challenges

