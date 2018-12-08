The 2018 edition of S Concert lived up to the billing with exciting performances from headline, supporting and upcoming artistes.

Held at the La Trade Fair Centre, the performances were a testament to the quality of Ghanaian music and artistes.

The likes of Stonebwoy, Victor AD, Yaa Pono, Ras Kuuku, Praye, Kelvynbwoy, Fancy Gadam, Maccasio, Kofi Kinaata and Jupiter entertained the patrons at the event venue for a number of hours.

Organized annually since 2014 by the EIB Network-owned Starr 103.5 FM, the concert is yet Ghana’s biggest celebration of its mainstream and budding artistes.

It attracts tens of thousands of patrons every year.

S Concert 2018 is sponsored by Storm Energy Drink, FanYogo, Menthos and Accra City Hotel. It is supported by Live FM, Kasapa FM, GHOne TV, Agoo TV, Ultimate FM & Abusua FM, Empire FM, and Daily Heritage newspaper.

Photos below.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM