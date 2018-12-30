The senior pastor at the Central Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 4 was Sunday stabbed to death during church service.

Rev. Dr. David Nabegmado was attacked while preparing to leave his inner office to the main church auditorium to preach as Service was ongoing.

Rev. Dr. Nabegmado, who was allegedly attacked by his nephew in his office was rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment and died hours later.

Passersby and some church members mobilised to arrest the attacker, whose name is yet to be disclosed. He is currently in police custody.

A member of the church told Starrfmonline.com members are “sad and tensed” but remain prayerful.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM