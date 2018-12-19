Serbian coach Kosta Papic has been appointed as the new of coach of the eSwatini national team.

He has signed a 12-month performance-based contract with eSwatini, which was formally known as Swaziland.

The well-travelled coach replaces Anthony Mdluli, who was interim coach after the departure Dutchman Peter De Jongh in March.

It will be Papic’s first job as national team coach after working with clubs in South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria and Tanzania.

His first competitive game will be the final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Tunisia in March.

A win for Tunisia will see them finish top of Group J while eSwatini are looking for their first win in qualifying having picked up just one point from a goalless draw in Niger.

Source: BBC