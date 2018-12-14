Ahead of CAF’s Confederation Cup between Kenya’s Kariobangi Sharks and Ghana’s Asante Kotoko on Saturday officials appointed for the game arrived last night.

Pierre Ghislain Atcho from Gabon is the Center Referee and will be assisted by his compatriots Theophile Vinga (First Assistant), Angelo Malekou Mambana (Second Assistant) and Isidore Carlos Nze (Fourth Official).

Maxwell Mtonga from Malawi has been appointed Match Commissioner while Ivorian Songuifolo Yeo will be the Referee Assessor.

The officials arrived in Kenya on Thursday, December 13, 2018, ahead of the match which has been slated for Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the MISC Kasarani starting 3 pm EAT.

Ticket prices have been set at KES 200($1.94) for the Terraces and KES 500($4.84) VIP.

The match shall also be streamed LIVE on Kariobangi Sharks’ and Football Kenya Federation’s Facebook Pages.

Source: Starr Sports