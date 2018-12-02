Vivo Energy, the marketers, and distributors of Shell branded products and services has reduced the ex-pump prices of petroleum products at Shell service stations in the first window for the month of December, in line with changing market trends.

Motorists who visit any of the over 220 Shell service stations nationwide should expect a reduction of GH 0.05 (5 pessewas) per litre at the pump. The new prices which take effect today 2nd December from 6 am are as follows:

Shell FuelSave Diesel – GHS 5.050 per litre

Shell FuelSave Super – GHS5.020per litre

In a statement, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Ebenezer Faulkner said Shell is committed to providing motorists with more value than expected through high-quality fuel and other products and services at the best prices.

“At Shell, customers remain the focus of our business and we will continue to provide them with quality fuels designed to last longer at no extra cost,” he said.

Vivo Energy continues to provide high-quality Shell fuels and lubricants, coupled with extensive additional convenience offerings at Shell service stations, including various payment platforms including Shell Card and Ezypass, shops, quick service restaurants, pit stops, and service bays.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM