A flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress Sylvester Mensah has taken his Renewed Hope Campaign to the Upper West region to solicit for votes.

The former CEO of the NHIA and his team arrived in Wa, the Upper West Regional capital on Friday night, December 21, 2018.

Mr. Mensah’s first port of call was the NDC Regional Secretariat in Wa, on Saturday morning, 22nd December, 2018 where he had progressive interactions with a very organized, mature and brilliant Regional Executives and detailed out his vision for the NDC and Ghana. He assured the executives of mutuality of interest and effective participation in the processes of governance. Issues concerning strengthening the structures of the party, uniting the party at all levels, rewarding loyalty and creating prosperity for all were discussed.

Mr. Mensah seized the opportunity and appealed to the executives to support and vote for him on the 26th January, 2019. He indicated to them that even though Ghanaians are tired of the NPP government and want change, they are equally expecting the NDC to provide a new leader, new vision, new sets of minds and new hope, for their full support.

“Ghanaians want to give power back to the NDC, but they are looking for something new; they are looking for a new face, a new leader, new hope and that is what I represent”, he said

The Regional Executives present warmly welcomed Sly and granted him ‘permission’ to tour all constituencies in the region, with an assurance to step in whenever any difficulty situation arises concerning the tour. They also assured Mr. Mensah that, as expected of them by the constitution of the party, they shall be neutral, transparent and work to provide a level playing field for all aspirants in the Region.

After a fruitful meeting with Regional executives, Mr. Mensah was accompanied by some Regional executives and Wa Central Constituency executives to pay a courtesy call on the Wa Naa. Even though the Wa Naa himself was not around, he delegated some paramount chiefs to receive Mr. Mensah and his team.

He informed them of his activities in the Region and promised to continue with his clean campaign he has so far embarked upon to secure the flagbearer position of the NDC. The chiefs gave their blessings to Mr. Mensah and encouraged him to continue pursuing his agenda with decorum.

