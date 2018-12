Spain were crowned FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup champions for the first time in their history with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mexico in the final.

New Zealand wrapped up their historic performance at Uruguay 2018 by finishing with the bronze medal after a 2-1 win over Canada in the match for third place.

Results

Final

Spain 2-1 Mexico

Match for Third Place

New Zealand 2-1 Canada

Source:FIFA