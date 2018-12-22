Employees of the office of the special Prosecutor will have to seek clearance from the special Prosecutor Martin Amidu before they can enter into any marriage arrangement.

Suitors of employees will also have to be vetted and cleared by the office.

These directives are contained in the office of the special Prosecutor Legislative Instrument currently before Parliament for approval.

Presenting the report of the Subsidiary legislation committee, vice chairman for the committee Bernard Ahiafor argued the move is to ensure staff of the office of the special Prosecutor are not compromised or compromised by their relationships.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament says the inability of the Office of the Special Prosecutor to justify some GH¢30 million expenditure items in its budget estimate makes nonsense of the mandate of the office.

According to the Minority, the amount captured under management and administration and operations under anti-corruption management as other expenses of GH¢20million and GH¢10million respectively could not be justified by the Special Prosecutor’s office.

