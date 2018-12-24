Special voting for the referendum towards the creation of the six new regions is underway across the country.

Those qualified to vote include personnel of the various security services who fall within the respective proposed regions and personnel of other state agencies will be on duty on the Thursday December 27, when the exercise will take place.

Meanwhile, the Electoral commission says it ready to conduct transport ballot.

The six new proposed Regions are – Oti, North East, Savannah, Ahafo, Bono East and Western North.

The EC boss Jean Mensa is also hopeful that since there are only two slots on the ballot paper, it will make the decision easier and thus reduce the possibility of invalid votes.

“Those in favour of the creation will vote beside the yellow box and those against will vote beside the dark brown box,” she told the media.

