Nigeria’s Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, caused a stir when he appeared clad in his native attire at the 2018 Tarok Cultural Carnival, which held in the Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday.

Guests and participants were surprised by the lawyer, who wore a skirt made of animal skin, while his upper body was bare. He also sported a pair of blue canvas shoes with a blue cap to match

The minister also took part in the dances and parades, which were the high points of the event.

In his remarks at the event, Dalung advised the Tarok people to love one another, noting that the ethnic group had made sacrifices for the unity of Nigeria and deserved to hold the highest positions in the country.

He stated that his people fought in the First and Second World Wars in defence of Nigeria, “but nobody has remembered them except President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The minister further said, “The Tarok people have been deprived of opportunities to be secretary to the state government, chief of staff, ambassadors, representative in the United Nations except for Gen. Joseph Garba, who served as the 44th President of the UN.

“Our people, particularly in Langtang South, were denied opportunities to be elected as members of the House of Representatives, senators and governor; yet, we are the highest producers of agricultural products in Plateau State.”

The Chairman on the occasion, Mr Nanven Nimfyel, also called on the people to join hands together for the progress of the Tarok nation.

In his closing remarks, the Tarok traditional ruler, Chief Lot Nden, called on the people to love each other.

