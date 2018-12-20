The St. John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre at Tantra Hills, Accra, today, Thursday, December 20 donated an ambulance van to the Ghana Immigration Service [GIS].

The move, according to management of the hospital forms part of their Cooperate Social Responsibility to improve health service delivery.

Speaking at a short presentation, the Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of the St. John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre, Mrs Maame Yaa Afriyie explained that the ambulance would be helpful in improving the emergency response system in the service which has a challenge with transporting patients in times of emergency.

She expressed the hope that the presence of the ambulance with its gadgets onboard would save lives.

Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, who received the donation on behalf of the Immigration Service, described the gesture as ‘unique’ after thanking St. John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre for their generosity.

He however handed over the key of the ambulance to the Controller-General of GIS, Kwame Asuah Takyi and urged him and management to use the ambulance for the purpose for which the donation was made.

St John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre is a modern facility providing quality primary health care to improve health outcomes and status of everyone for a healthy community.