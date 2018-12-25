Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has lost his mother, Madam Comfort Afua Aidoo, who died at the age of 73 years on Saturday.

The midfielder has since cancelled his Christmas football gala which would have drawn local and international football stars to the Wembley Park at Kotobabi, Accra.

The tournament, which is organized by Nuru Bremansu, was to mark the star’s birthday which falls on December 24.

The former Juventus star took to his Instagram page to send out a heartfelt message to his late mother:

“Today is my birthday and I should be celebrating but instead I’m mourning. Mourning the very person who gives me so much love and joy. For I always see 24th December as a day to celebrate you instead of me because you made it possible. This day was never complete without me showing you how much I love and appreciate all you have done for me. There was no birthday without the kiss on your cheeks.”

“Why you chose to leave me the same week I celebrate my birthday is what I’m struggling to understand,” the heartbroken football great added.

Appiah led Ghana to its first World Cup appearance in 2006.

