Management of a hotel in Suhum in the Eastern Region is chasing officials of the Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over their refusal to pay some GHC18,000 outstanding lodging bills incurred during the National Delegates Conference in Koforidua.

The party booked 45 rooms of the Oshugu hotel for its delegates for two nights between July 6th and 7th 2018 amounting to GHC20,210, but only paid Ghc2,000 initial deposit.

A document addressed to national executives of the party by management of the hotel and intercepted by Starr News stated that “pursuant to the agreement between management of the hotel and the NPP in the Eastern Region an amount of Ghc2,000 was paid to us prior the night before the Conference, with the remaining Ghc18,210 to be retarded night after the conference”.

The statement added “however, after three months (now six months) of the conference ,NPP has failed to fulfill its side of the bargain, a situation that has visited undue financial challenges on management of the hostel”.

Management of the hotel explained further that “our resolve to seek redress from the party’s National Secretariat is as a result of unsuccessful of the several and varied strenuous efforts made to get the outstanding money due us paid by the Regional Leadership”.

Management of the Hotel confirmed to Starr News, the authenticity of the letters sent to the National Executives of the party “its been very frustrating, We’ve sent letters to the National Chairman and to the National Treasurers as well as voicing out our frustration of which we have not received anything from them. This is business, we have workers we are paying, we have utilities we are paying so this is frustrating to us”.

Starr News has gathered that the some hotels and guest houses in the region are facing similar challenges in ensuring the party reimburse it.

The regional branch of the party has turned down a request for a comment on the claims.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah