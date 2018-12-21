Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has appealed to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to support the government’s efforts to promote press freedom.

Mr. Nkrumah said the Akufo-Addo administration is keen on promoting a robust culture of press freedom.

“We will continue to work towards the strengthening of the space for free expression,” he added.

The Minister was speaking at a meeting with the newly appointed head of the UNESCO office in Ghana, Abdourahamane Diallo in Accra.

Mr. Diallo’s visit to the Information Minister and his deputies was to formally introduce himself after he took office in November this year.

Mr. Nkrumah praised the contributions of UNESCO in promoting an independent and pluralistic press while thanking the organization for sponsoring the 2018 World Press Freedom celebrations which was hosted in Ghana in May.

He said the government was committed to passing the Right to Information Bill which for now only requires a procedure act.

“Parliament has gone past clause 50 of the RTI bill and is almost near the conclusion of consideration. However, the budget season has delayed the passage of the RTI. Some say the right already exists but only requires a passing procedure act. We are very committed to passing it when Parliament resume next year,” he told the UNESCO boss.

In a short remark, Diallo praised the excellent relationship that exit between Ghana and UNESCO and assured its reinforcement.

He congratulated the Information Minister for his leadership role and pledged to work together with the Ministry of Information.

Until his appointment, Mr. Diallo also worked as head of the UNESCO office in Kinshasa and UNESCO representative to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM