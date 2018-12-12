Government has urged stakeholders in the health sector to support the implementation of the Drone Health Delivery System which received parliamentary approval on Tuesday.

Deputy Information Minister Pius Enam Hadzide said the government was aware of the various feedbacks that have greeted the introduction of the technology project including that from the Ghana Medical Association (GMA).

He said the government was surprised with the position of the GMA when it says “the proposed services to be provided by the drones do not conform to the primary healthcare policy in Ghana.”

“The drone technology like other technology introduced into the health delivery system…fits well into the primary health care policy towards the achievement of universal health coverage” he added during a press briefing Wednesday.

The deputy Information Minister revealed that, at the 2018 Annual Health Summit in Accra, the Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia announced to the GMA, government’s intention to roll out the project as part of efforts to ensure effective healthcare delivery.

“The Ghana Medical Association welcomed the decision by government and indeed the general secretary Dr Justice Yankson reacted to the announcement by saying ‘Well, for us as an association, on countless occasions, we have bemoaned the state of emergency medical service in the country, so if efforts are being made by the government to ensure we strengthen that aspect of our healthcare delivery, then we say kudos’,” Mr. Hadzide recounted.

He said the government was committed to ensuring effective health care delivery in the country especially in rural areas and “we believe the Drone Health Delivery System will largely make an impact aside other measures to improve the health sector.”

He assured the GMA and other stakeholders in health that government’s doors are opened for further engagements and consultations on the drone project which is to benefit citizens of the country.

The Drone Health Delivery System is expected to cater for the distribution of essential medical drugs to rural communities.

