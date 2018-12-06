Former President John Mahama and flagbearer hopeful for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as spurious claims that monies donated to him by a section of the public has vanished.

Some supporters of the NDC sympathetic to Mahama’s bid to lead the party into the 2020 general elections thronged his Cantonment office to make donations to enable him meet the GH¢300,000 filing after an open donation appeal by his campaign team.

Two hundred and sixty-five thousand cedis is said to have been realised from the exercise.

Reacting to reports going viral on social media that donation is missing, the John Mahama 2020 campaign team said in a statement that the report is “false and a figment of the author’s own fertile imagination. “

“For the avoidance of doubt, no money paid to legitimate fundraising platforms launched by the campaign has disappeared. Again, all donations received by the team will be properly accounted for and put to judicious use,” the statement signed James Agyenim Boateng spokesperson for the Campaign team added.

Below is the full statement

NO MONEY MISSING FROM CAMPAIGN FUNDS .

Our attention has been drawn to a fake news publication by an online portal claiming that GHC265,000 of donations received from the general public by the JOHN MAHAMA 2020 campaign team has disappeared.

That publication is false and a figment of the author’s own fertile imagination. It is the work of fake news entrepreneurs and their political paymasters who have been dazed by the huge momentum built across the country by the campaign of former President John Dramani Mahama.

These political detractors have also been overwhelmed by the massive support of the general public for the JOHN MAHAMA 2020 campaign as well as the very positive response of Ghanaians to financially support the flagbearership and re-election bids of former President John Dramani Mahama, and they are therefore doing everything they can to cause disaffection for the team.

For the avoidance of doubt, no money paid to legitimate fundraising platforms launched by the campaign has disappeared. Again, all donations received by the team will be properly accounted for and put to judicious use.

We sincerely wish to express our appreciation to all those who have donated money to the campaign as well as those supporting in diverse ways. ***END***

JAMES AGYENIM-BOATENG

SPOKESPERSON

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM