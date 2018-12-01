Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has lauded the government of Ghana and the civil society for their strong commitment to the entrepreneurial advancement of disabled women across the country.

Speaking last Thursday at a fundraising gala night in Accra in aid of physically challenged women, Mrs Akufo-Addo observed that supporting disabled women in business is key to the achievement of sustainable economic growth in Ghana.

Recounting some interventions by the Ministry of Business Development, already underway to support women entrepreneurs in Ghana she said: “His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is very passionate about creating an entrepreneurial culture in Ghana, which will make Ghana the most business-friendly country in Africa.

“I am convinced that the hard-working women of this country will be playing a very important role in the achievement of this laudable vision, even as we progress towards a ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’.”

She said whilst about 80% of women are engaged in various economic activities, predominantly in the informal micro to medium scale agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors of the economy, there are more women entrepreneurs and women-run businesses than those managed by men despite the many challenges.

Still emphasizing on the inroads made by women in business in Ghana, Mrs Akufo-Addo said she has noted with satisfaction that under the Presidential Business Support Programme of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, of the Ministry of Business Development, 58% of the 1,350 beneficiaries, who received financial support, were businesses owned by women.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM