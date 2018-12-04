A 19-year-old student of the Salaga Senior High School identified by police as Mohammed Abdul Rauf has been crippled after he was shot multiple times by a teacher of the school for attending entertainment sessions on campus while on suspension.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Dec. 1, at about 9.30pm, after the victim and his colleagues, who had been suspended last month for allegedly smoking marijuana, came to the school to attend a party organized for students, Starr News gathered.

The victim and his friends left the campus briefly after their presence triggered a mild confusion. The teacher, now identified as Amadu Sulley and teaches Social Studies, was informed about the commotion and the presence of the suspended students.

Sulley reached out for his gun and traced the suspended students to an area called Ngua Mallam in the township, where a quarrel broke out between them. The teacher allegedly slapped one of the boys before shooting at both legs of the victim.

The police confirming the incident, say they are investigating and that a manhunt was already underway for the teacher who has reportedly fled after the attack.

Northern Regional Police spokesman, DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko said, the victim had been treated at the Salaga Government Hospital and was in stable condition.

But, Starr News has gathered that doctors at the facility were unsuccessful in efforts to remove the pellets from his legs and preparations were being made to transfer him to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

