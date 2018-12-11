The Tempane Senior High School in the Upper East Region has been shut down indefinitely.

It follows a hunger strike by the students to demand the reinstatement of their suspended headmaster Dominic Ndegu Amolale.

Ndegu Amolale was suspended in October this year by the Ghana Education Service (GES) for allegedly allowing NDC’s National Organizer Joshua Akamba to campaign in the school against government’s Free SHS.

Starr News learnt that the students have also refused to write their exams as they demand the reinstatement of the Headmaster.

Commenting on the development on Starr Today the District Chief Executive for Tempane Paul Azuma Asugri said the decision to shut the school was taken upon the advice of the security agencies, the regional minister, the regional director of education and the district director of education to prevent any form of vandalism.

“From experience when it happens this way, getting too dark and when there’s darkness they [Students] take advantage and they can do anything. So in order to prevent that from happening the school was shut down,” he told Starr Today’s co-host Naa Dede Tetteh.

“We didn’t want to risk anything allowing them to go into the night and then anything could happen. So, we assembled them and told them to go home and when heads cool down we will bring them back and they gladly left,” he said.

The DCE, however, noted that the form ones are to return on Monday as “they have nothing to do with it and that they were caught up by circumstances.”

“We wanted to be proactive other than reactive,” he maintained.

