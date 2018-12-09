The Regent of Nakua near Gushegu in the Northern Region has reportedly been arrested by a heavily armed soldiers Sunday morning at Yendi, sparking fears of protest by the Andani chieftaincy faction in Tamale and Yendi.

The chief, a prison officer stationed at Gambaga, Sergeant Adam Bawa Mahama performed his late father’s funeral three days ago and was in Yendi to officially inform the Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuyana Abdulai Yakubu Andani, when he was picked up after a military raid at his residence.

The arrest comes after the security imposed “a no move order” on him two days ago when he informed them about his journey Gbewaa Palace to perform the ritual before the Kampakuyana at the Old Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

It is not clear the motive for the arrest but Starr News has gathered the security was on its way with the chief to Tamale.

A spokesman for the Andani Family, Basharu Dabali has called for the immediate release of the chief, saying the family was being intimated and that the military should be held to account for any disturbances.

“Honestly speaking, they are intimidating us. They should release him now, other than that, they are provoking us and we shouldn’t be pushed to the wall; we will resist any intimidation, because they is no ban on funeral performance in Dagbon, so far is we are concerned. There is no ban! So when they are intimidating us, we will resist the intimidation and the security should be held responsible if anything should happen”, Dabali told StarrNews.

Another Andani Family member in Tamale said they were mobilizing to flood the Tamale regional police headquarters and warned the security “they not be able to contained” them.

Some chiefs of the Andani Family had already rejected the decision by the Asantehene led committee on the roadmap to peace in Dagbon.

The committee mediating the Dagbon after 16yrs of troubled peace talks, resolved last month to allow for the performance of the funerals of Yaa Naa Mahamadu Abdulai and Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II at the Gbewaa Palace.

The Abudu Family was to commence the performances on Dec 14 for Naa Abdulai Mahamadu followed by the Andanis January next year for Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II.

But, the immediate family of the Yaa Naa Yakubu II, who was killed in clashes in 2002, and dozen of Andani chiefs, have rejected the decision and vowed not to cooperate with the committee in the ongoing mediation efforts.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Eliasu Tanko